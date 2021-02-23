Southampton School Praised for Vaccine Training

Southampton’s King Edward VI School has been praised after becoming a vaccine training centre.

The school in Shirley is providing its facilities to St John Ambulance, training around 100 people a day on weekends since the 23rd of January. The training is taking place in four large rooms around the campus to allow for Covid-19 safety measures.

The operation has been planned to last ten weeks in total, with 2,000 volunteers being trained to carry out the administration of the vaccination in Southampton and the surrounding areas.

Royston Smith, MP for Southampton Itchen, commended the project: