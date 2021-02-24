Southampton Hospital Launches New Support Hub

University Hospital Southampton (UHS) has launched a new support hub to help vulnerable people in the city.

An effort seen as the first of its kind in the country, the new support hub is an expansion of a pilot originally set up during the first lockdown in 2020 to support those who were asked to shield. It is now offering a wide range of services to those who need it.

The hub is made up of 58 volunteers, and is funded by a variety of charities including Southampton Hospitals’ Charity, the National Lottery and NHS Charities Together. Services include food parcels, shopping deliveries, befriending, and prescription collections.

The hub’s lead, Emma Squires, said:

‘What we are trying to do is help those who fall into the middle ground of being clinically well enough for discharge but who would benefit from a bit of extra practical and emotional support. That may include food parcels until they are back on their feet, an ear to listen and perhaps help to signpost to well-established community volunteering services that could help with longer-term support‘

The Support Hub is free to contact, and can be reached at 0800 484 0135 on weekdays between 10am and 4pm.

If you believe you qualify as a high risk patient but have not received information about accessing the Support Hub, you are advised to check with your GP and/or medical team, and ask for a referral.