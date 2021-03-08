Wayfinder Comes to The University of Southampton

Ever wondered who to reach out to for academic support? How to get help with accommodation? Or what happens when you lose your student ID card? Wonder no more. Wayfinder has come to Southampton!

Wayfinder is an app designed to help you navigate around a site and find information you are looking for. How does this help students? The University of Southampton now have Wayfinder to help all students navigate around the site and answer their queries from accommodation and lifestyle to graduation and VISAs.

It is time to stop endlessly scrolling through websites and enter southampton.ac.uk/wayfinder into your browser and click ‘Get Started’. What are you waiting for?