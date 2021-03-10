BAME Staff Network Host Safe Spaces For Race Discussions

Designated safe space sessions have been launched for University staff and Postgraduate Research students to discuss issues regarding race.

These confidential safe spaces are hosted by the chair of the BAME staff network, Bhupinder Siran, and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion manager Camilla Gibson, with the intention of providing safe listening spaces for discussions on race.

The sessions will run for 1 hour from 10 am-11 am on the following dates:

Monday 19 April 2021

Monday 7 June 2021

Monday 19 July 2021

The sessions come on the back of a successful pilot during the summer and Semester 1. According to the description of the sessions, it is hoped that they will ‘help shape a plan for the university community at both an individual and organisational level to champion these most important causes’.

Any interested members of staff and PGRs should contact Camilla Gibson at c.r.l.gibson@soton.ac.uk to book a place on their selected session(s).