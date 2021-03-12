University Branded Backgrounds Now Available for Online Meetings

The Corporate Communications team at the University of Southampton has created branded backgrounds for people to use during meeting is Microsoft Teams or Zoom.

Students and staff have a choice of backgrounds featuring views of Highfield, Avenue, Boldrewood campuses.

These are available due ‘in response to popular demand,’ according to SUSSED News.

Those who would like to use the backgrounds can be downloaded from the brand templates pages site on the Corporate Communications Brand Sharepoint site.

Along with this news, the Communications and Marketing directorate also announced the going live of its new website at: https://sotonac.sharepoint.com/teams/Brand.

In this website, one can find templates and resources including university logos and guidance on use of imagery, copy writing and social media.