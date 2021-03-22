New Look in Westquay to Close for Good

The large branch of New Look on the ground floor of Westquay shopping centre is to close permanently, and the space will be filled by a new retailer. New Look has given no reason for the closure.

The 21,000 square foot space will become the flagship store of FLANNELS – a British multi-brand retailer of luxury clothing and accessories. They are planning to open the shop in the autumn, making it the brand’s first branch on the south coast.

FLANNELS’ parent company Frasers Group said: “This new location demonstrates the Group’s confidence in our elevation strategy and commitment to opening luxury retail destinations throughout the UK.”