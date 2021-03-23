Biofilm on Film

It’s competition time at The National Biofilms Innovation Centre (NBIC). If you have a passion for photography and an interest in science, this competition is for you. Running until 31st May 2021, snap a photo of a biofilm in the lab or in real life.

This year, NBIC has two competition categories, ‘Biofilms in Real Life’ and ‘Biofilms in the Lab’. Many of us are stuck at home, so take the opportunity to explore your garden and local area to discover everyday biofilms. If you are a scientist or researcher, showcase your cutting-edge research and explore science communication though film.

Entries will be judged by a diverse panel looking at numerous factors such as creativity, originality and scientific value. First, second and third places will receive an Amazon gift card for both competitions.

But what are biofilms? You come across them daily, but may not be aware they exist, and they can have an impact on both human and animal health. Biofilms are thin layers of microorganisms which stick together on a surface. Biofilms can be found in a variety of places from the mould in student accommodation to dental plaque. Starting to sound familiar? It’s not going to be hard to find a biofilm to photograph. Even washing machines and plants have biofilms.

The aim of this competition forms part of NBCI’s #BiofilmAware campaign, illustrating the impact biofilms have on everyday life.

Learn more on NCBI’s website about how to enter.