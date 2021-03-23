Opportunity to Register as a Mature Student Champion

The University of Southampton is inviting candidates to become Mature Student Champions, an initiative aiming to help mature students succeed at and access higher education.

As laid out in the SUSSED blog post, the Champions will be voluntary positions that are focused on promoting effective support for mature students, as well as helping create initiatives to benefit those students.

The Champions will be asked to:

Act as an advocate for positive change in support of our mature students.

Disseminate and share good practice within your own work area to support the access, progression and success of mature students.

Be a point of contact in your department for mature students, providing relevant information and guidance.

Encourage and support the discussion of specific mature student issues at the University.

Keep up-to-date with and ensure all colleagues are aware of mature student focused initiatives.

Identify and feedback on any support needed with regards to mature students.

Attend four online Mature Student Champion Network meetings per year.

Questions can be answer via email at maturestudents@soton.ac.uk and interest can be registered using the form here. The deadline for applications is the 26th March 2021.