ONCAMPUS Foundation Year Programmes to Launch in September

The University of Southampton has partnered with Cambridge Education Group to launch a series of Undergraduate and Postgraduate Foundation pathway programmes for international students from this September.

ONCAMPUS, a division of Cambridge Education Group that has partnerships with many universities throughout the UK, Europe, and the USA, has come up with programmes designed for international students who do not meet the requirements for direct access to universities.

The ONCAMPUS Southampton Centre will be based at Kings Park Road, near the Cultural Quarter. The students will also be able to access student support services, physical Library services and resources when they are on campus. They will also have the opportunity to join the sports services and Students’ Union.

From September 2021, ONCAMPUS students will have the opportunity to study undergraduate pathways in Business, Art and Design, Humanities and Social Sciences and, from 2022, Engineering and Physical Sciences.

Master’s Foundation Year students can study pathways in Life Sciences in addition to the undergraduate subjects.

For further information on this project, contact Cheryl Davis at c.davis@soton.ac.uk.