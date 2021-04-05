Latest
Credit: Graham Horn / Isle of Wight ferry

Hythe Ferry Given Financial Aid

News


Hampshire County Council, Southampton City Council, and New Forest District Council have allocated  £67,500 to Hythe Ferry to continue future service.

The ferry connects Hythe, on the South West of the River Test, to Southampton port. It allows people to travel much easier across the river to more of the New Forest and beyond. Its operator, Blue Funnel Ferries, ran out of money for the service due to its cancellation during the pandemic, and they could not afford essential yearly costs.

A Crowdfunding page was set up to raise £60,000 when the three local authorities offered to help.

Speaking in The Daily Echo, Cllr Rob Humby, deputy leader of Hampshire County Council, said:

We want to do what we can to help. Without additional financial support the ferry operators have made it clear they will not be able to carry on, resulting in the loss of valuable local services.

County councilor David Harrison commented:

This is a good example of local authorities working together to help secure an important public transport option. There seems to be a growing recognition of the need for ferries, buses and the railway to help the people of Totton and the Waterside get around without adding to the traffic queues and having a negative impact on air quality.

Hythe historian Alan Titheridge welcomed the news but warned that more is still needed to be done. He said:

This is excellent news but, as I understand things, this will just cover the cost of the annual inspection and necessary refit of the main boat. Lee Rayment of Blue Funnel Ferries will still have to find the start-up costs before a penny is earned from initially uncertain passenger numbers. He has publicly stated he has run out of money so the Crowdfunder appeal set up by Ashleigh Mutimear is still relevant and very much still needed. Hopefully the local community will continue to support this and subsequently use and see the advantages of this more environmentally-friendly route into Southampton.

