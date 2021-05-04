Southern Water Reports Interruptions with Water Supply in Hampshire

Homes across Hampshire have been left without water after storms last night.

Households across the area can expect interruptions to their water supply today. Southern Water has reported that the storm on Monday night caused its Yewhill storage reservoir to lose water levels.

The company reports that it’s trying to restore supplies as quickly as possible.

Areas that are impacted are as followed:

SO16

SO18

SO19

SO21

SO22

SO23

SO30

SO31

SO32

SO50

SO51

SO52

SO53

A post on the Southern Water Facebook page said: ‘We are very sorry to customers in these postcodes who will see supply interruptions. We’re doing everything we can to restore supply as quickly as possible.

‘Customers registered with us on the Priority Services Register will be the priority to be supported with bottled water deliveries and we ask that you bear with us as we coordinate these.

‘If you or anyone you know needs this support, please call 0330 3030368 to register now.

‘We will be keeping our website and social media pages updated, so please keep checking back for the latest updates. We thank our customers for their patience while we work on emergency repairs.’