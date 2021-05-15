Stags is Back and so is Karaoke

Monday 17th May sees the reopening of indoor dining and drinking due to the latest easing of lockdown restrictions. After the opening 0f Below Deck by SUSU for outdoor drinking, SUSU has now announced the reopening of The Stag’s, including the famous Stag’s Karaoke.

The Stag’s is the Student Union’s pub at the University of Southampton. It is based in Building 40 on Redbrick at Highfield Campus. Serving up their £10 pitchers of beer or cocktails, there is something for everyone amongst a vast choice of drinks. There’s also a variety of food items available too. All of these items can be ordered on the Round App, which is currently being used at Below Deck – the Union’s outdoor drinking space. Below Deck will also be staying open as a quieter drinking area for students with the current hours remaining in place.

The Stag’s will be reopening on Monday 17th May. It will be open daily from 4 pm until 11 pm, with the last orders to be placed at 10:30 pm. Thursday nights will see the return of Karaoke, which will start at 7 pm. Table service and the maintenance of social distancing guidelines will be in place and guests will have to remain seated at their table in line with the current COVID guidelines.

Garden Court will also be open with comfy sofas for a more casual drinking situation, right next to Stag’s.

There’s no booking system for The Stag’s; it is first come first served and parties cannot exceed the rule of six.

Apart from these COVID regulations that have to remain in place, a representative from The Stag’s said ‘it’s the same Karaoke we’re all used to, just rebooted and COVID-Safe!’