The End of an Era: Oceana Will Not Be Reopening

After 15 years, it has been announced that Oceana Southampton will not be reopening its doors. Once a highlight of Southampton nightlife for many students, university societies and locals, the party won’t be starting again.

In a post on their Instagram, the club announced that it will not be reopening after 21st June, when nightclubs nationwide are supposed to be reopening according to the lockdown roadmap. Yet although the nightclub itself is closing, this is not the end for Oceana club nights. It was announced in the same Instagram post that Oceana will be hosting their events at Switch, so students will still get the opportunity to experience Oceana, only in a different location.

Nightclubs haven’t been able to open due to lockdown restrictions and the Deltic Group, of which Oceana and Pryzm nightclubs are a part, have fallen victim to this. The founder of the group, Peter Marks, has been a vocal critic of the government’s decision to close nightclubs. Notably, the group had been trying to secure a rescue deal to avoid going into administration. The company employs 1,500 people across the country and had to hire advisors in October 2020 to secure investment. But now, after 15 years, Oceana Southampton will be closing its doors for good.

The news comes after plans for the redevelopment of Leisure World, where Oceana is situated, were approved in March.

Many people have commented on the social media posts expressing their sadness about the closure of the club and have been reminiscing about their experiences there.