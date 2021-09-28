SUSU Spaces: What’s Happening This Year

Following from the pandemic, not many people have been able to be on campus for quite a while. The SUSU spaces have had a bit of a change, so read below to find out what’s happening at each of them this year.

*Please note that all these spaces are cashless and only accept card payments.*

On the Redbrick

Stags

Most Southampton students have spent a lot of good nights at Stags. Its drinks are very reasonable (£3 for a pint, £10 for a pitcher) and it now has an extended food menu (pizza, nachos, wings, hot dogs). Thursday night is the ever-popular karaoke night and the Quiz and Curry night is on Sunday. It is also a great place to go between lectures, but you didn’t read that here.

Stags is typically open from 12:00 every day and closes between 23:00 and 01:00 am.

The Shop

As well as sandwiches, the shop on campus sells stationary and workbooks (for as little as 50p) and hot pastries. Just up the stairs is The Shop on Top (and the Unilink office) where you can get Team Southampton merch, including lanyards and teddy bears.

The Shop is typically open 08:00-19:00 Monday to Friday and 10:00-16:00 Saturday and Sunday.

Inside Building 42 (the main SUSU building)

The Bridge

This year, The Bridge has changed to an alcohol-free zone and has transformed into a coffee shop. Its prices are competitive against Costa and Pret and serves hot food too (paninis, toasties, breakfast etc). You can also get a loaded jacket potato for only £3! It has a great atmosphere where you can hang out with friends or have a lowkey study session.

The Bridge is typically open 08:30-17:00 Monday to Friday.

The Plant Pot

The food available in the vegan and vegetarian restaurant has changed. For £4.50, you’ll be able to go through a very fancy Subway-style salad bar, where you pick a base (quinoa, wrap etc), fill it with a ‘protein’ (ie halloumi or avocado), and top it with a sauce/dressing. The room next door, known as the ‘Veg Out’ space, has a free pool table as well as microwaves, meaning it’s a great place to relax on campus.

The Plant Pot is typically open 11:00-15:00 Monday to Friday (it is currently closed until 4/10/21).

Below Deck

Below Deck is the new cocktail bar on campus (replacing the ‘nice drinks’ that used to be available in The Bridge). It has its own cocktail menu (one for £6 and two for £10) that features classics as well as ‘Sweet Shop’ cocktails (with non-alcoholic versions of all the drinks). There is a tapas menu (£4 for one plate or 3 for £10) and burritos. This is on the ground floor of Building 42 and can be access from the stairs or via the new entrance outside.

Below Deck is typically open 17:00-23:00 Monday to Thursday and 17:00-22:00 on Fridays.

The Cube

This year, SUSU are hosting club nights on certain Fridays called VYBE. This will be in the same place as Below Deck and the nights are typically 23:00-2:00am. Check the VYBE page to see what events it is hosting.

On a related note, the SUSU Safety Bus will be running every night to take vulnerable students home from the Redbrick. It’s important to note that this is ‘not a taxi service’, and will be reserved for those students who really need it.