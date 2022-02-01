Bluestar announce bus fare increases starting next week

Local bus company Bluestar – who also run UniLink – have announced an increase to their fares, starting on Sunday 6th February.

In a statement on their website, they revealed that this is their first fare increase since 2019, but that it reflects the difficulties they have faced over the last two years. They said that “this is not a decision we have taken lightly. We have kept any prices rises to an absolute minimum. Our single and day adult fares will increase by approximately 10p and 20p on a return.”

Standard Adult Dayrider fares will now cost £3.80, with a 7 day pass now costing £15.50 for a paper ticket, but just £15.00 if you use the Bluestar app.

You can find the full list of prices for all Bluestar & UniLink zones here.