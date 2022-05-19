This year marks the 10th anniversary of these awards. Find out below which modules and their leads have been voted as the best across the university!

Regarding the awards, Digital Learning had this to say:

So with the voting closed and the event over for another year, it is time to say one final thank you to everybody who nominated a course for this year’s fabulous 10th anniversary of the Blackboard and VLE Awards 2022. Every year it seems the competition gets tougher and with 362 courses nominated this year and 703 student nominations, it is clear that a huge amount of fantastic work and learning is happening in modules online in Blackboard and virtual learning environments across the university.

The awards event took place earlier this month, with almost 200 people in attendance both online and in-person when the winners were announced.

Students from schools across the university were involved throughout the judging process, reviewing peers’ opinions and thoughts on what works well and what helped to make modules engaging and interactive. They explored the stand-out course sites to help select the overall winners.

Below is the full list of winners:

Category winners

Best community: Luke Myers FEEG1003 Thermofluids

Best Development of Employability Skills: Philip Alford MANG3052 Digital Marketing: Engaging with the Customer

Best Development of Employability Skills: Karen Clinkard MANG3052 Digital Marketing: Engaging with the Customer

Best Fully Online Course: Judith Holloway MEDI6081 Foundations of Allergic Disease

Best Fully Online Course: Liz Miles MEDI6081 Foundations of Allergic Disease

Best Fully Online Course: Veronica Hollis MEDI6081 Foundations of Allergic Disease

Best Learner Support: Philip Greulich MATH3090 Structure and Dynamics of Networks

Best Learner Support: Francesco Shankar PHYS6005 Cosmology

Best Structure: Andrea Russell CHEM1050 Fundamentals of Thermodynamics & Equilibrium

Best Structure: Becca D’Silva MEDI1031 Foundations of Medicine

Best Structure: Edd James MEDI1031 Foundations of Medicine

Best Use of External Resources/Reading Lists: Mark Stoyle HIST3042 From Tyranny to Revolution

Most Accessible/Inclusive: Eleanor Wilkinson GEOG3070 Gender, Sexuality and Space

Most Innovative/Creative: Jo Nield GEOG2030 Exploring Physical Environments: Overseas Field course

Most Innovative/Creative: Nick Evans UOSM2031 Engineering Replacement Body parts

Staff self-nominated winners

Staff Self-Nominated: Best Newcomer – Lizzie Reed SOCI3093 Sexuality and intimacy

Staff Self-Nominated: Best Fully Online Course – Karla De Lima Guedes ENGL9001 English Language Stage 3

Staff Self-Nominated: Best Structure – Marilise Galea MEDI4023 Acute Care

Staff Self-Nominated: Best Structure – Iain Beardsell MEDI4023 Acute Care

Staff Self-Nominated: Best Use of External Resources/Reading Lists – Rochelle Clark; Chloe Cruse MANG1016 Realising Success

Staff Self-Nominated: Most Accessible/inclusive – Christina Vanderwel SESA6061 Turbulence

Overall winners

Overall Winner: Rochelle Clark; Chloe Cruse MANG1016 Realising Success

Overall Winner: Claire Hart PSYC1014 Psychology of Attractiveness

Overall Winner: Scott Harris; Kinda Ibrahim; John Holloway; Bernadette Fernandez MEDI6082 Clinical Research Skills

Anniversary Award winners

Anniversary Award (Rising YouTuber): Felix Pedrotti; Stephanie Blankshein ARCH3048 Photogrammetry and Data Visualisation in Archaeology

Anniversary Award (Warmest Welcome): Philippa Reed; Andrew Hamilton; Nong Gao SESG3024 Manufacturing and Materials

Anniversary Award (Go-to Guidance): Heli Helanummi-Cole ENTR6033 Enterprise, Entrepreneurship and New Business Venturing

Anniversary Award (Inspired Introduction): Nicholas Dacre; Hao Dong; Fredrik Kockum; Jospeh Kimaro; Samuel Redgrave MANG3030 Project Management

Anniversary Award (Collaborative co-creation): Lindsey Cherry; Charlotte Dando; Benjamin Jones PODY1028 Principles of Podiatric Practice

Anniversary Award (Excellent extras): Robert Fear PHYS2023 Wave Physics

Anniversary Award (Jolliest jingle): Cora Sargeant PSYC3057 Introduction to Educational Psychology

Anniversary Award (Flexible feedback): Bernadette Fernandez MEDI-BM4YR1 BM4 Year 1