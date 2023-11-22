Feeling tired? It might not be down to all that partying

As a student, do you feel tired a lot of the time? Maybe it’s all that late-night drinking and partying? Or have you considered that your fatigue could be connected to the choice of university course being studied?

A new study has revealed that the choice of university course might have a greater impact on your sleep levels than previously thought.

Sleep experts at Bed Kingdom have created a national index revealing the university courses with the most sleep-deprived or well-rested students. The firm used 11 separate examination points, including time-tabled hours, independent study hours, student satisfaction, and paid employment hours.

These factors were then analysed to create a sleep deprivation score for each course, with 100 being the maximum. Those courses with the highest numbers were the most sleep deprived.

Now is the time to make your guesses at which subjects came top.

Architecture, planning, and building had the highest score, as they worked 64.19 hours week when, considering both employed and university work. These courses also had the highest amount of independent study hours, with 19 hours every week.

Coming in second were subjects relating to medicine, with students experiencing the highest amount of work placement hours, often around 24 hours per week. Physical sciences, including chemistry, geology and earth sciences ranked third. Students on these courses work on average 63.51 hours per week, with 17 timetabled lessons each week.

Commenting on the finding, Ashley Hainsworth CEO of Bed Kingdom explained: “The study shows that students are concerned with the number of hours they spend working. Across timetabled hours, independent study, work placements and paid employment, students are working more than the 40 hours a regular job demands.

“There are 168 hours in a week and the average adult over eighteen should be getting no less than 49 hours of sleep each week. Extra-curricular activities, the workload expected, and work, so bills can be paid, are all eating into valuable rest time for students” he added.

Changing focus to which students are the most well rested found that communications and media courses ranked first. In total, students worked 50.95 hours a week when considering paid employment and university work.

Ranking second were geographical and environmental studies. Students studying this subject area had one of the lowest work placement hour rates, spending just 8.82 hours per week at their placements.

Historical, philosophical, and religious studies ranked third. Students on these courses work on average 52.41 hours per week and had only 8.9 hours of timetabled lessons.

So, in answer to the seemingly continual issue which students face about the dangers of burning the candle at both ends, it appears the course you have taken may heavily contribute to your tiredness.

Do you agree with these findings? Let the Wessex Scene know if you think your course is affecting your tiredness.