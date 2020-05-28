Premier League to Restart on June 17

It has just been announced that the 2019/20 Premier League season is set to restart on June 17, with two matches being played.

The season, which has been suspended since March 13 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to begin with the two games in hand: Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United.

Following the unanimous vote by clubs on Wednesday for contact training to restart, motions to set the dates for the 92 remaining league matches quickly followed. It is understood that these plans are still technically in discussion, but everyone has agreed in principle at this stage.

To maintain the safety of all those involved, players and staff will be tested twice a week, and anyone who tests positive will be told to self-isolate for a period of seven days. At this point, 12 people have tested positive for the virus following 2,752 tests across the league.

Following the first two matches on June 17, the remaining games will be played beginning on the weekend of June 19-21. Liverpool, the current league leaders, sit 25 points clear as they prepare to play the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea in their final matches.

Currently, the relegation places are held by Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City, who face a tough fight to maintain their places in the top tier of English football.