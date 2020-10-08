The Premier League Transfer Window: Winners and Losers

As the transfer window finally draws to an end, we look at which clubs have won and lost as the new Premier League season is underway.

Arsenal

Best Signing: Gabriel (from Lille, £23.4m) – young centre-back with great potential and made an impressive debut vs Fulham.

Worst Signing: None – all signings have a specific fit in Arteta’s squad.

Will Miss: Emiliano Martinez (to Aston Villa, £20m) – good money for the Argentine, but provided solid cover and competition to Leno.

Should’ve Got Rid of: David Luiz. How he got a new contract is anyone’s guess.

Overall Review: A good window for Arteta’s side, particularly focusing on the backline with a view to a solid defence being key if the Gunners are to be a top four side again. Willian is also a great signing. 8/10

Aston Villa

Best Signing: Ollie Watkins (from Brentford, £28m) – a brilliant striker who was destined for the Premier League after a great season with the Bees, and Villa need goals from somewhere this season.

Embed from Getty Images

Worst Signing: None – Villa have invested well in this window to plug specific gaps in their squad.

Will Miss: James Chester (to Stoke, free) – a solid centre-back who, despite being in his early 30s, was still capable of providing strength in depth for Villa.

Should’ve Got Rid of: A goalkeeper – their squad has five first team ‘keepers, unnecessarily costing the club wages.

Overall Review: Big spenders again, but it didn’t pay off last year – staying up by the skin of their teeth won’t cut it for Villa this year with these really good signings. Barkley is a real coup, as are Watkins and Traore. As long as they gel, this will have been a great window for Villa. 9/10

Brighton

Best Signing: Joel Veltman (from Ajax, £0.9m) – a very experienced defender with international experience, Veltman should help to stop the leaky defence at the Amex.

Worst Signing: Adam Lallana (from Liverpool, free) – Lallana’s signing may well have been exciting for Brighton but the injury-prone midfielder may end up being a bigger cost than any benefits he might have provided to the Seagulls.

Will Miss: Anthony Knockaert (to Fulham, £15m) – a regular first-teamer for Brighton with an eye for goal, if their new signings don’t do incredibly well to fill the void.

Should’ve Got Rid of: Steven Alzate – a youngster with good potential to be a top Championship player. Brighton could’ve made good money, and instead he’ll continue playing in the U23s.

Overall Review: Brighton haven’t done incredibly well in the market. They could’ve done with a midfielder like an injury-free Adam Lallana to come in. However, they have started the season well and may well go on to have a good campaign if they remain injury-free, especially with in-form Neal Maupay likely to be a key man in the team. 4/10

Burnley

Best Signing: Dale Stephens (from Brighton, undisclosed) – a midfielder who made over 200 appearances for the Seagulls, and will be a great addition to the Burnley squad going forward.

Worst Signing: Will Norris (from Wolves, undisclosed) – a benchwarming goalkeeper – Burnley have only made two major first team signings so Norris is the worst by default, given he won’t make many starts for the Clarets.

Will Miss: Jeff Hendrick (to Newcastle, free) – Hendrick is a hugely experienced midfielder who really helped Burnley to be successful last season but after four years, his departure leaves a hole filled by Stephens.

Should’ve Got Rid of: Phil Bardsley – another defender who is past his prime but could still do a job in the lower leagues and could’ve made Burnley a little bit of cash.

Overall review: Burnley always manage to do the bare minimum in a transfer window and this time is no different. Fans can expect more of the same this year. 2/10.

Chelsea

Best Signing: Timo Werner (from RB Leipzig, £47.7m) – a proven goalscorer for club and country with a bright future ahead of him, and a bargain for the Blues when you think of some of their other signings over the years. Yet to show his worth, but it is early days.

Worst Signing: Edouard Mendy (from Rennes, £21m) – whilst Mendy is a good goalkeeper, he is only my choice for worst signing because the Blues failed to get rid of Kepa. With nearly £100m of goalkeeping talent, how will Lampard keep both players happy whilst giving Arrizabalaga the confidence boost he so desperately needs?

Will Miss: Willian (to Arsenal, free) – I still feel Willian could do a good job for the Blues, at least from the bench. His Arsenal debut summed it up as the Gunners’ new asset grabbed several assists.

Embed from Getty Images

Should’ve Got Rid of: Kepa Arrizabalaga – I think this is a unanimous decision; the Blues needed to at least send Kepa on loan to build his confidence up to the £70m+ keeper the Blues bought.

Overall review: An exceptional window for the Blues, with the addition of Mendy plugging issues across all fields. If these players can prove themselves, Chelsea can expect to be a lot closer to Liverpool and Manchester City this season and can expect to fight for silverware. I still think a world-class centre back was needed – Thiago Silva is no spring chicken, but someone of his quality. 9/10.

Look out for coming articles which continue our review of the window!