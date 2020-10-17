The Premier League Transfer Window – Winners and Losers (Part 2)

As the transfer window finally draws to an end, we look at which clubs have won and lost as the new Premier League season is underway.

Crystal Palace

Best Signing: Eberechi Eze (from QPR, £16m) – a highly-rated attacking midfielder who has had some incred

Worst Signing: None – all signings have a place in Hodgson’s team.

Will Miss: Alexander Sorloth (to RB Leipzig, c. £20m) – 16 games, 0 goals for Palace. So why will they miss him? Well, after a superb loan spell where Sorloth scored 33 goals in 49 games for Trabzonspor, Palace may rue letting him go if the goals (and Wilfred Zaha) dry up.

Should’ve Got Rid of: Jordan Ayew – if anyone was to leave, I’d have got rid of him in place of Sorloth. Having said that, I do believe Palace have a good squad, such that no one should’ve left this summer.

Overall Review: A quiet window for Palace with real focus on going forward. A good attacking line with Michy Batshuayi leading and Zaha and Eze either side, and the Eagles can hope that this could be an even better campaign. My only qualm is defensively they have been left thin on the ground – Mitchell’s bright start can only last so long. 7/10

Everton

Best Signing: James Rodriguez (from Real Madrid, free) – what a coup for the Toffees. Still young enough to have several good years ahead of him (at age 29), and his opening games have shown he is, so far, worth his weight in gold.

Worst Signing: Niels Nkounkou (from Marseille, free) – again, it is one of those ‘worst of a good bunch’. Nkounkou made his debut against my club Fleetwood and I must admit he played very well – a youngster with a good future (just unlucky that Everton have had such a good window so he is the worst of the four incoming players!).

Will Miss: Leighton Baines (retired) – the Toffees legend retired after 13 years and he would’ve still been a good presence in the dressing room as a club captain. His consistency will be sorely missed.

Should’ve Got Rid of: Moise Kean – a loan deal would’ve done the Italian the world of good – he had a poor first season at the Toffees, through poor management above anything else, but he still has incredible potential and will go far. They could’ve loaned him out to finance another striker coming in to compete with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Overall Review: Everton have had the perfect window, retaining their top talent and bringing in players of a high calibre – expect a good campaign from Ancelotti’s side. 10/10

Fulham

Best Signing: Alphonse Areola (from PSG, loan) – personally, I see Areola as a top ‘keeper who only misses out on playing for PSG because of how incredible Keylor Navas is as a first choice. With a solid defence ahead of him, Areola could really do a good job for Fulham.

Worst Signing: Ademola Lookman (from RB Leipzig, loan) – Lookman hasn’t really taken off as his early days at Charlton suggested he would. Without a goal since the 2018-19 season, Lookman will really need to do well this year to prove to Fulham fans that he can prove himself back in the Premier League again.

Will Miss: Steven Sessegnon (to Bristol City, loan) – not quite at the same level as his twin brother, Sessegnon is still a key part of the Fulham squad who could’ve grown under Parker in the Premier League. Alas, he will be back at the end of the season – and will hope his loan pushes him into the first team.

Should’ve Got Rid of: Tim Ream – the centre-back used to be solid for the Cottagers but they have already been leaky and should use money they’d get from Ream’s transfer for a good centre-back – they desperately need it.

Overall Review: Fulham haven’t spent nearly as much as they did when they were promoted to the Premier League in the 2018-19 season, but they haven’t invested in the right positions this time around. Having said that, the reinforcements they have brought in do strengthen the squad in some places. 6/10

Leeds United

Best Signing: Diego Llorente (from Real Sociedad, undisclosed) – another solid and experienced defender to come in and support the Whites’ defensive line, something desperately needed after losing out on Ben White.

Worst Signing: Rodrigo (from Valencia, £26m) – not for a lack of talent, but for value for money. Rodrigo is a good striker but not for that sort of money – 35 goals in 5 years at Valencia doesn’t scream £26m to me.

Will Miss: Ben White (returned to Brighton). The loanee had an incredible season at Leeds and very much had the chance to be in the England squad. However, Bielsa will hope his defensive reinforcements – Koch and Llorente – can mask this huge loss.

Should’ve Got Rid of: Pablo Hernandez – he really lacks the ability to do well in the Premier League, at the age of 35. I don’t expect him to be a match winner, or even a starter, for Leeds.

Overall review: A good window for Leeds, but marred by the failure to sign Ben White. The goals conceded so far may mean that is a big, big loss for the Elland Road side. 8/10.

Leicester City

Best Signing: Timothy Castagne (from Atalanta, £21m) – someone who has impressed on the international stage for club and country, Castagne has a bright future ahead of him under Brendan Rodgers and will hope to solidify the back line again after the loss of Ben Chilwell (though he won’t be a like-for-like replacement).

Worst Signing: None, though they could’ve done with a top left-back to replace Chilwell.

Will Miss: Ben Chilwell (to Chelsea, £50m) – a great deal for someone who cost the Foxes nothing, but of course it means they lose one of their most talented young players who will be hard to replace.

Should’ve Got Rid of: Christian Fuchs – perhaps this is purely out of personal preference, but I’m not keen on Fuchs – he adds nothing but a salary to the Foxes, summed up by his performance against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Overall review: Leicester needed to bring in more, I feel, to build on their Europa League spot in the last campaign. However, Castagne and Under will be good additions and they can expect to finish around the same spot this year. 5/10

Look out for coming articles which continue our review of the window!