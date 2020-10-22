The Premier League Transfer Window – Winners and Losers (Part 3)

As the transfer window finally draws to an end, we look at which clubs have won and lost as the new Premier League season is underway.

Liverpool

Best Signing: Diogo Jota (from Wolves, £40m) – not that Liverpool really needed more in terms of attacking prowess, but Jota really does add to their already impressive front line. A debut goal only confirmed this.

Worst Signing: Kostas Tsimikas (from Olympiacos, £11.75m) – I don’t see where he adds to the defensive line at Liverpool, nor how he can break into it. Strange transfer, I feel.

Will Miss: Dejan Lovren (to Zenit, £10.9m) – another solid defender who I feel would have partnered well with van Dijk on rotation.

Should’ve Got Rid of: Divock Origi – again, not for lack of talent. Moreso the competition in the attacking line is so rife that Origi won’t get much of a look in this season.

Overall Review: Another quiet window with only a few major signings which really go to improve the depth of the squad if nothing else. Nothing much was really needed for Liverpool – they just need to stay consistent to enjoy another Premier League title. 7/10

In: Kostas Tsimikas (from Olympiacos, £11.75m), Thiago (from Bayern Munich, £20m), Diogo Jota (from Wolves, £40m), Marcelo Pitaluga (from Fluminense, £1m).

Out: Andy Lonergan (released), Adam Lallana (to Brighton, free), Dejan Lovren (to Zenit, £10.9m), Ovie Ejaria (to Reading, £3m), Ki-Jana Hoever (to Wolves, £9m), Rhian Brewster (to Sheff. Utd, £18m), Sheyi Ojo (to Cardiff, loan), Loris Karius (to Union Berlin, loan), Kamil Grabara (to AGF, loan), Marko Grujic (to Porto, loan), Ben Woodburn (to Blackpool, loan), Harry Wilson (to Cardiff, loan), Harvey Elliot (to Blackburn, loan).

Manchester City

Best Signing: Nathan Ake (from Bournemouth, £40m) – one of Bournemouth’s stars in a bad campaign, Aké strikes me as a replacement for Vincent Kompany in the long-term – something they haven’t done well since the Belgian left the club for Anderlecht.

Worst Signing: Scott Carson (from Derby County, loan) – only done for the obvious reason that they need to fill a homegrown quota, it might have been better to give an opportunity to the younger goalkeepers in the team to train and compete for a first team place.

Embed from Getty Images

Will Miss: David Silva (to Real Sociedad, free) – David Silva has been the main man at City for a decade, and Pep will not only be losing a man whose talent hasn’t really faded (despite approaching his 35th birthday), but a leader who has seen the transformation of the Manchester side.

Should’ve Got Rid of: John Stones – he doesn’t strike me as being on par with Laporte, Ake, or Dias, so I don’t really see the point in him being at City. He’s not in the England squad at the moment but could be with more game time elsewhere.

Overall Review: City needed to invest in defenders to have any chance of closing the gap on champions Liverpool and they have done that. How well these players fit in is yet to be seen of course, but strong signings from Pep who knows how to win titles. 9/10

In: Ferran Torres (from Valencia, £21m), Nathan Ake (from Bournemouth, £40m), Ruben Dias (from Benfica, £62m), Scott Carson (from Derby, loan).

Out: Patrick Roberts (to Middlesbrough, loan), Angelino (to RB Leipzig, loan), Arijanet Muric (to Girona, loan), Leroy Sane (to Bayern Munich, £54.8m), Claudio Bravo (to Real Betis, free), David Silva (to Real Sociedad, free), Nicolas Otamendi (to Benfica, £13m), Aleix Garcia (to Dinamo Bucuresti, undisclosed), Tosin Adarabioyo (to Fulham, undisclosed).

Manchester United

Best Signing: Donny van den Beek (from Ajax, undisclosed) – a very good attacking midfielder with a good future ahead of him and will grow under Solskjaer.

Worst Signing: Facundo Pellestri (from Penarol, undisclosed) – United fans wanted a big name signing but instead have this youngster who hopefully can develop quickly and contribute.

Will Miss: Alexis Sanchez (to Inter Milan, free) – only because although he wasn’t amazing at United, he shouldn’t have gone on a free transfer. A huge loss in that respect.

Should’ve Got Rid of: Dean Henderson – not permanently, but another year at Sheffield United would’ve given him enough time to really develop into a top ‘keeper ready to compete with de Gea, which I don’t feel is the case at the moment.

Overall Review: An anti-climactic window for United who wanted Jadon Sancho but couldn’t seal the deal. Cavani is a short-term fix who can contribute well. 4/10.

In: Donny van de Beek (from Ajax, undisclosed), Alex Telles (from Porto, undisclosed), Edinson Cavani (from PSG, free), Facundo Pellestri (from Penarol, undisclosed)

Out: Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (to Oldham, free), Demitri Mitchell (to Blackpool, free), Angel Gomes (to Lille, free), Alexis Sanchez (to Inter, free), Chris Smalling (to Roma, undisclosed), Tahith Chong (to Werder Bremen, loan), Joel Periera (to Huddersfield, loan), James Garner (to Watford, loan), Andreas Periera (to Lazio, loan), Diogo Dalot (to Milan, loan).

Newcastle United

Best Signing: Callum Wilson (from Bournemouth, £20m) – in need of a good striker who can score goals (as Joelinton hasn’t paid off), Wilson is the right fit for the Magpies and Steve Bruce will get the best out of him. A better signing and better value than Rodrigo (Leeds).

Embed from Getty Images

Worst Signing: None – a good window for the Toon Army.

Will Miss: Florian Lejeune (to Alaves, on loan) – one thing they do need is consistency at the back, something I feel Lejeune could provide.

Should’ve Got Rid of: Dwight Gayle – doesn’t add much to the team, and having signed Wilson it feels Gayle may be nvetter used elsewhere.

Overall review: The anti-Ashley brigade might have been briefly silenced by this window, with good signings and a chance to really make progress for Newcastle this season. 7/10

In: Mark Gillespie (from Motherwell, free), Jeff Hendrick (from Burnley, free), Ryan Fraser (from Bournemouth, free), Callum Wilson (from Bournemouth, £20m), Jamal Lewis (from Norwich, £15m),

Out: Jack Colback (to Nott’m Forest, free), Rob Elliot (to Gateshead, free), Jamie Sterry (released), Dan Barlaser (to Rotherham, undisclosed), Freddie Woodman (to Swansea, loan), Florian Lejeune (to Deportivo Alaves, loan), Yoshinori Muto (to Eibar, loan).

Sheffield United

Best Signing: Aaron Ramsdale (from Bournemouth, undisclosed) – the Blades needed a new ‘keeper, as Henderson was bound to be a loss. Ramsdale has a good future ahead of him and Sheffield United will benefit.

Worst Signing: None – they have done well in all positions where they have made signings.

Will Miss: Dean Henderson (returning to Manchester United) – one of the reasons they finished so highly in the league last season.

Should’ve Got Rid of: Jack Rodwell – no need to give him a new contract. He has lost any potential he had and is of course past his prime.

Overall review: A good couple of signings for the Blades – they shouldn’t be anywhere near the bottom half of the table with the new signings they have got in. 8/10

In: Wes Foderingham (from Rangers, free), Aaron Ramsdale (from Bournemouth, undisclosed), Kacper Lopata (from Brighton, free), Max Lowe (from Derby, undisclosed), Jayden Bogle (From Derby, undisclosed), Oliver Burke (from West Brom, undisclosed), Rhian Brewster (from Liverpool, £18m), Ethan Ampadu (from Chelsea, loan).

Out: Jake Eastwood (to Kilmarnock, loan), Luke Freeman (to Nott’m Forest, loan), Regan Slater (to Hull, loan), Mark Duffy (to Fleetwood Town, free), Leon Clarke (to Shrewsbury Town, free), Kieron Freeman (released), Ravel Morrison (to ADO Den Haag, free), Callum Robinson (to West Brom, undisclosed).

Look out for coming articles which continue our review of the window!