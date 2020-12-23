Saints Fans Banned From St Mary’s

Southampton fans will no longer be able to watch their side playing at St Mary’s Stadium after Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that the city will be under Tier 4 restrictions from Saturday.

From 12:01am on Boxing Day, Southampton – as well as all of Hampshire, excluding the New Forest – will be under Tier 4 restrictions, which in England mean that no fans can attend sporting events.

It means that their home fixture against West Ham United on Tuesday 29th December will now be played behind closed doors, with fans refunded and given priority for the next home fixture once fans are allowed back into the stadium.

Fans have attended the Saints’ previous two home fixtures; a 3-0 win over Sheffield United and a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

Southampton’s next two fixtures will be broadcast on TV, with an away trip to strugglers Fulham on Saturday before the game against David Moyes’ Hammers.