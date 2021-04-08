From Beaches to Canals and Pasta to Tapas: Europe’s Five Cities of Wonder

Europe is packed with culture, beauty, and stunning scenes. There is a city for everyone, and I have compiled a list of 5 European cities that need to be visited:

1. Prague

If you love a pint, a boozy weekend in Prague is the perfect place for you. It is always Beer O’clock in Prague; home to the cheapest beer in Europe! At £1.26 for a pint, it is a dream for students on a budget, and with prices better than Spoon’s, it gets my approval! Apart from the affordable drinks and buzzing nightlife, the city oozes charm, boasting quaint medieval houses, renowned cobbled streets, and a historic old town square.

2. Lisbon

If you are looking for a fusion between the traditional and the contemporary, Lisbon is the city for you. I was in awe of the pastel buildings that are so aesthetically pleasing, providing the opportunity for an idyllic Instagram photo. The Alfama is packed with colour and a striking yellow tram that twists through the picturesque scenes. If you are a foodie, you need to try the traditional Portuguese pastry – Pastel de Nata. This Portuguese custard tart is sold in cafes all over Lisbon and you can’t leave the city without trying one of these delights!

3. Barcelona

It is no secret that Barcelona is one of the most popular European cities to visit. A city break that offers rich culture, stunning food and drink, nightlife, and a beach on the side. There is no doubt that Barcelona will be the first city I want to revisit after lockdown. I am drawn to the versatility of the city, there is simply so much you can do! Perfect for the foodies who want to enjoy tapas and sangria. There are also stunning beaches to visit where you can sit back and relax. For those who like sightseeing, the city is home to some of the most beautiful architecture Europe can offer. It is bursting with colour, culture, and fun! The fiesta never stops, and it carries on throughout the night with buzzing bars and clubs!

4. Venice

If you are a romantic and want to fall in love with a city, then Venice is the place for you! This floating city is a spectacular beauty, presenting a one of a kind experience for the avid traveller. Although this trip will most likely break the bank, the city is straight out of a fairy-tale. The Gondola rides are a cliché, but a unique experience that allows for a beautiful trip through the canals. Foodies can enjoy the Cicchetti (little bites of food), a variety of gelato, and have the Aperol Spritz flowing. The stunning views of the city will have you wishing you could never leave!

5. Amsterdam

The final city is my personal favourite, there is an activity for everyone. Another Instagram-worthy city, and don’t forget to take an iconic photo on the tower bridge. A liberal and fun city with a cosy atmosphere, the activities are plentiful. You might want to check out the ‘coffee shops’ or step into the Van Gogh museum for some stunning artwork, maybe you want to reflect in the Ann Frank museum. Perhaps the sex museum is on your bucket list! If you are a foodie, you are in waffle heaven, and make sure you enjoy a delicious stroopwafel. The city is known for its canals, and your trip would not be complete without a relaxed canal cruise that allows you respite from the hustle and bustle of street life.