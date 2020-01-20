SUSU Mark Veganuary with Discounts and Special Events

SUSU have been marking Veganuary with deals on vegan food at various outlets and special events to promote the alternative sustainable lifestyle.

For the entire month of January, there is a flat 20% discount on all hot food in The Plant Pot, the menu for which includes a vegan breakfast of hash browns, vegan sausages, mushrooms, beans and fresh tomatoes – just £3 until the end of the month.

New post: Are you ready for Veganuary at SUSU? Veganuary brings fantastic veg https://t.co/ViB5KFm8Db — SUSU (@Union_Soton) December 20, 2019

This comes one month after The Plant Pot slashed prices on the goods found in its zero-waste dispensers, including lentils, porridge oats, fusilli pasta, chickpeas, and oat crispy crunch granola.

Last semester, SUSU’s The Cafe, located on Level 3 of Building 42 on Highfield Campus, was rebranded as the exclusively vegan and vegetarian, zero-waste Plant Pot, which has become known for its live music events and value deals on healthy, sustainable meals.

In addition, The Bridge has launched Meat Free Mondays, during which the price of all vegan meals is cut by 20%.

A bowl of vegan soup can be added on to any meal at The Plant Pot for just £1 this month, and collecting five stamps from the veggie/vegan cafe means that you will be entered into the prize draw for a bag of sustainable prizes.

More people than ever before are expected to be taking part in this year’s Veganuary, will chains like Wetherspoons and Greggs taking the opportunity to join the sustainable movement.