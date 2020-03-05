Stag’s Trialling Ordering App to Cut Queues

The Stag’s, the student bar located on Highfield Campus, is currently trialling ordering app, Round, before using it in other campus outlets.

The app, released at the start of the year, is currently being trialled on campus. It allows people to order and pay via the app, rather than waiting in the queue at the bar. The app was first implemented at Stag’s on Thursday 27th February, which included being tested during karaoke on the same evening.

It is hoping that the app is going to reduce queue times, which are often found to be a problem in Stag’s.