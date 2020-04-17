Reduced Waste Collections in Southampton to Prioritise Key Services

Following coronavirus precautions, Southampton City Council have altered some of their waste collection services.

Since the 31st March, kerbside glass and garden waste collection services have stopped.

There are currently no plans to alter general waste and recycling collections, though this may be reviewed in the future. There are also no changes to Clinical Waste collection service and Commercial waste.

However, there have been a reduction in non-essential public space maintenance, such as grass cutting and street cleansing. This is due to services being focused on those that affect public safety, including maintenance on motorway verges and tree surveying.

The council are also asking residents to disinfect the handles of their wheelie bins before putting them out for collection, as well as washing your hands after bringing them back in and disinfecting once again. Studies have suggested that COVID-19 is able to live on plastic for up to 3 days, so disinfecting spaces is essential.

Southampton Cabinet Member for Place and Transport, Cllr Jacqui Rayment said: