Kuti’s Brasserie in Southampton Helps NHS by Donating Meals

The restaurant, situated by Southampton Port, has been delivering meals to NHS staff at the University Hospital Southampton.

After being crowned Best Spice Restaurant in the South East at the British Curry at the end of last year, Kuti’s Brasserie has been continuing to support UHS by awarding NHS staff with meals during their shifts.

The restaurant has been working with the hospital for around 30 years, and has continued its vital support during the current coronavirus pandemic. It is hoping to be able to donate food every week.

A number of companies have been donating to the restaurant in order to help with the cost of supplying and delivering the food to the hospital. Kuti’s Brasserie is asking other local businesses and individuals to try and support the hospital if possible, or to contact them if they would like to help contribute finacially.