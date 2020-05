Due to current social distancing measures, campus-based Open Days will be replaced with virtual ones.

Prospective students will be given a tour of the entire campus on Wednesday 24th June.

This follows the cancellation of all current open days up to July. However, those dates are looking to be rescheduled for later in the year.

Currently, the Campus Open Days on Sunday 6th September and Saturday 10th October are still due to go ahead, though the situation is still be currently monitored.