Southampton TEDx Conference Scheduled for November

The conference will focus on human connection, with the theme of ‘ideas worth spreading‘.

Most know of the TED (technology, entertainment, and design) conferences from across the world, and TEDx are now bringing that same experience to Southampton.

Co-curator of the event, Lee Peck, commented on a ‘huge appetite’ for TEDx in Southampton, saying:

The local business community as well as individuals are keen to collaborate, drive this event forward and give the city another reason to stand out. More than anything we’re thrilled to be staging this unique event to create some positivity and hope during this current difficult period for the UK. We thoroughly recommend people to get involved and look forward to reviewing speakers’ applications with interest. Southampton is a great city and deserves to be showcased and the talent put onto an international stage. TEDx is an incredible platform and I feel this would give people an opportunity to make their mark, give back and foster a really positive outcome for themselves, the attendees and the wider audience.

Fellow co-curator, Annelies James, had left guidance to auditionees about what they are looking out for:

The theme of the event will be centred around human to human connection in all its forms and include a focus on innovation, connectedness and untapping personal potential. This is an area Lee and I are incredibly passionate about and feel would welcome a diverse range of speakers, as well as offer huge insight and inspiration to the attendees. We are committed to putting on a great TEDx that truly reflects the talent of this city and the region. The TEDx guidelines are very clear that speakers must offer a central idea and not present a lecture or just facts. This might seem obvious but actually it can be quite subtle. Likewise, the talk cannot focus on a personal story but must have broad appeal. Your speech must present a solution or inspiration, rather than a problem and above all it must be short and focused and last no more than 18 minutes. It’s important that each speaker is thoroughly rehearsed and has memorised their talk.

Currently the event is due to take place on Wednesday 11th November, with auditions for speaker to take place on Thursday 9th July at the Mayflower Theatre. However, there may be some uncertainty surrounding the date due to current isolation measures. Winchester previously had a similar event scheduled for March which was cancelled.

Anyone wishing to take part can do so by either emailing hello@anneliesjames.uk or using the application form here.