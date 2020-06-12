WestQuay Due to Open on June 15

The shopping centre in Southampton is set to re-open with social distancing guidelines in place.

WestQuay announced on the 29th May that they were set to re-open following government advice, and have had an inspection organisation approve of its plans in order to ensure visitor safety.

The plans are set to include a one-way system, increased cleaning and hand sanitiser stations, continuous monitoring of footfall as well as a queue system during busy periods. Customers will also be encouraged to use contactless payment wherever possible.

Laura Read, General Manager at Westquay, said:

It has been a really challenging time for everyone, and we are hugely grateful to the key workers that have done so much over the past few months. At Westquay, we’re working really hard to make sure we can re-open on 15 June, and that we can do so safely. We ask that people be patient with us though, as the way we shop is going to be different for a while, and visits might take longer than usual.We can’t wait to re-open, and to welcome back our customers.

Mark Bourgeois, Managing Director UK & Ireland at Hammerson, one of the companies who own WestQuay, said:

Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of all of our customers, retailers and colleagues. We have considered carefully how to create an operating environment that allows the centre and brands to reopen safely. Throughout our destinations we will display clear information for consumers on how to shop in this new environment, and we also have technology in place allowing us to monitor visitor numbers, to ensure there are never too many people in our spaces at any one time.

It has not yet been released which restaurants are going to be open, but new information regarding delivery can be found here.