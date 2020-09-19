What to Expect from Welcome Week 2020

Welcome Week will be running from Monday 28th September to Sunday 11th October and will feature both online and in-person events, Southampton University Student Union have announced.

Welcome Week is the official Southampton University Students’ Union celebration for new and continuing students and will last two weeks. It will be a chance to have a look at a number of societies as well as getting to know the facilities. A lot of events will be held online, however, to keep in line with government regulations. There will be opportunities to book a space in the on-campus student areas, such as Stags and The Bridge.

Check out this blog post for the answers to all the questions you might have about SUSU, events and the new academic year! ⬇️🎓 Posted by University of Southampton Welcome 2020/21 on Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Tickets will be free for all events but will need to be booked beforehand. More information can be found on their Facebook above, or on the website here. Following this link will allow tickets to be booked (when they are available) and to see the calendar for upcoming events.