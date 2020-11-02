UoS Introduce New Initiative ‘Stay Safe at Southampton’

A safe return to campus is being helped by the university’s new intiative ‘Stay Safe at Southampton,’ which has been utilising volunteers over a number of key areas.

Wearing noticeable bright pink clothing, the ambassadors are an immediate point of contact for anyone with questions while on campus as they are fully equipped with information and COVID-secure messages. They are there for new students who are lost or aren’t sure where to go and can be found on Highfield, Avenue, and the Winchester School of Art campus. They will also be ensuring those on campus will be following both the new Code of Conduct and the rule of six, as well as encouraging the use of face masks.

The ambassadors do also have immediate contact with the Student Experience Doctorate and Student Life Team so will be able to answer any questions you may have, including those where they may need to ask another member of staff for you.

They will also be at Glen Eyre, Wessex Lane, and Mayflower halls if you feel overwhelmed and want someone to talk to.