Launch of the Big Ideas Competition 2021

The Student Enterprise team has launched the Big Ideas Competition for this year, where you can submit your ideas for the chance to win money and see your idea realised!

The ideas in question can be anything from a product to a service, or a way of treating an issue but contenders are encouraged to try and be inventive. The Student Enterprise team also stresses that ideas do not have to be related to your faculty.

Speaking in a recent blog post, the Careers and Employability Service have said:

All of the team believe that everybody has a good idea. We also believe that the University of Southampton’s students should be acknowledged for their novel thinking and creative talent.

There are prizes for the five faculties at university, with each faculty having five £100 prizes and one £500 grand prize. Winners of the competition will be invited to develop their ideas further and will become one of the University of Southampton Big Idea Fellows.

Applications are open until 11.59 pm on Sunday 14th March. For further information, you can contact the Student Enterprise team via email at studententerprise@southampton.ac.uk or by checking out the blog post here.