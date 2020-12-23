Scene’s Pause Christmas Songbook!

Foreword: Welcome, welcome, our Christmas pals. Sing our festive songs you shall’s. We have constructed some tunes for you’s. To help you through the darktime blues. So come and sit around the fire. Be jolly and merry, like we aspire.

Welcome to my Portswood house

I’d like to thank you for the smell

For my landlord you get this Christmas card

For signing me up for a year in Hell.

I’d like to complain about all the things

My eyes and mind have seen.

So hop into my camera roll,

Oh, and Step into Portswood with me.

Step into Portswood,

Let’s hug together

We can feel the cold here forever and ever

Cry, drink, and get crazy

How bad can it be?

Step into Portswood

More rat friends for me.

Embed from Getty Images

Oh little town of Southampton, how still we see thee lie

Between the Solent and Uni of, the poor poor* students cry

Yet in Jesters shineth, the crazy disco lights

The girls and boys with drunken ploys are met in thee tonight.

Last semester, I gave you my card

But the very next day, I lost it anyway

This term, to keep my bank firm

I’m staying away from Sobar.

One blue drink and twice vods

It’s some bargain booze

Can you believe the odds?

Tell me, bar-boy

Do you recognise me?

I did fall down the stairs

But that doesn’t surprise me.

(Happy Tuesday!) I snapped it and sent it

To my ex saying, “I love you.” Well that’s sh*t

Now, I know what a fool I’ve been

But if I pay two pounds

I know I’d get drunk again

Embed from Getty Images

**The cauldron’s on

The wand is here!

Let’s burn the herbs

It’s that time of year.

Simply mixing some wonderful stuff inside

Simply making a sacrifice to our shrine.

Good Mark E. Smith last looked out,

On the Highfield Campus.

Students went to the lib’ry

With busted hippocampus.

They could not remember why

They even went to uni,

When Mark Smith then waved them by

He thought how poor they soon would be.

Embed from Getty Images

Lecturers strikin’ all around me,

Students cryin’, payin’ 9 grand,

It’s the semester of Humanities being forgotten,

Students drinking, sorrows away.

Time for Covid and students back home,

Uni’s panicking, term 2 don’t count.

Time for lockdown and a no detriment,

Time for online learning.

We’re gonna dream of Jesters tonight,

One day I’ll get to sing at Stag’s karaoke, drinking Red Sheerans all night.

What a year 2020 has been,

Friends and family, keep them near.

All I wish that face to face lectures were a thing,

Goodbye 2020, hello vaccine.

*It was believed that ‘poor’ as in unfortunate and ‘poor’ as in debt-ridden were spelt differently, so that it had two meanings rather than just repetition. I’ll leave you to ponder if this is just lazy writing.

** Writer’s note: As it approaches Christmas, every year I am reminded of this genius revelation by Ryan George on Twitter, about Paul McCartney’s song ‘Wonderful Christmastime’. He exposed the true meaning behind the song; what McCartney captures is not a heartfelt and cheery celebration, but an interruption of a group of friends who are practicing witchcraft… See tweet below:

https://twitter.com/theryangeorge/status/1204821475800363008