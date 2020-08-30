- Where We Live Now
- It Was Never About The Girl, Was it, Jarvis?
An old abandoned building
A sensible rest
A room with a thrilling
View, dusty yes, with
Duressed windows missing
panes, shattered and shot
And tables still standing on only three legs
It matters not
It’s a sterile haven
foul even
Like a disused tunnel where pigeons rule
And nocturnal beasts come-
-together
You’ll have a seat
clean!
of Covid 19
A pregnant silence, at present, it sounds,
Rings around the world right round
A man whistles and his neighbour answers, out of tune
But, still an answer
Some are working hard to keep order
Others are leaning on walls, dusting windows, and missing planes, checking boarders
Not working not earning, just living
Living and dying,
Living off the State,
Dying for the State,
Living in spite of the state of the State,
Living to see it fall.
An empty house would be the place to be
A remote cave maybe a tree-
House or not it would be wise to isolate oneself
And wait out the tide
The tide is shown in figures, shown in stats,
Compared with tides around the world,
Is it in the cats?
We do not know
We know we must stay inside, and there abide
Follow along, a joyless ride
To be a captive day by day, turned from friends towards decay.
The streets are quiet and abandoned now
Like the houses once lived in, a hollow sound
Shops boarded up, devoid of the crowds
Each shelf stacked but no venturing soul to deplete it
How long will this world exist, before its walls like those of once-loved palaces crumble
Coughing and spluttering
Old white men muttering
Who can we pin this on?
Who here has done wrong?
I say its China, polluting and coughing
Out to make sales on mass-produced coffins
I say its Syria, stealing our jobs
Killing off competition in lieu of their bombs
Maybe its communists, devoid of reason
Bringing down commerce, a global treason
Out of a corner, a tiny voice cries
Maybe its nature letting out a wheeze as she dies
Hush say the white men, that will never float
We don’t need answers, we need a scapegoat
So as you tune in on the 6 o’clock news
Remember the morals of the political ooze
Don’t always trust that the words they proclaim
Are for anyone’s benefit not just for the fame
Carry on ladybird, your house is on fire, carry on
Carry on dreamer, your eyes are open? Travel on
Carry on baby, your years are only just begun, life is a marathon pace yourself
Find a place to realize your own truth