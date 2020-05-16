UoS Coronavirus Response Fund Exceeds £275,000

The fund, which was started in early April, has now raised more than £275,000 due to its 900 donors.

The fund aims in ‘developing vaccines and innovative support technology, to ensuring our vulnerable students are cared for and our hospitals are well staffed.’

The latest donation was due to The Bright Future Trust, the foundation related to UoS alumnus Dr Chai Patel CBE FRCP. Patel joins many other Southampton alumni, organisation, and supporters, as well as others from around the globe.

In the post, the university have shown where the grants have been extended too, ensuring that students are the first to benefit, especially those currently helping on the NHS frontline.

Other areas that have been supported include:

the further development and testing of the PeRSo personal respirator for frontline healthcare staff;

the scaling up of research by Professor Max Crispin whose team recently produced the first model of a spike of the virus;

the expansion of the University’s project to establish a second line of generation and distribution of PPE fit test solutions

UoS President and Vice-Chancellor, Mark E. Smith, has extended his thanks to those who have donated:

We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the many donors who have contributed to this Response Fund which greatly helps to ensure that the University’s research and other activities can continue at pace to respond to these unprecedented challenges.

Those wishing to support the fund can do so here.