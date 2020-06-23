Mayflower FC launch fundraiser for ‘Show Racism the Red Card’

Intramural football team Mayflower FC are the latest sports society to create a fundraiser during the coronavirus pandemic.

Southampton Ladies Lacrosse Club ran over 1,600km in their ‘Run the Length of the UK’ challenge in April – raising a remarkable £1,930 for NHS Charities Together – whilst Southampton University Canoe Club turned their cancelled tour to Glen Etive into a fundraiser and raised a subsequent £1,038 in total.

Mayflower FC have now followed suit, fundraising for ‘Show Racism the Red Card’. Established in January 1996, it is the UK’s leading anti-racism educational charity, utilising football and football players to tackle racism in society.

The team – somewhat unfit having not played since the start of March with the intramural season being declared null and void – aim to accumulate 400km in a fortnight and raise a minimum of £200.

The club’s Vice-President Oliver Read stated:

Given everything that’s gone on these past few weeks, myself and my university football team thought it would be a good idea to run a fundraiser in an attempt to contribute to some of the great causes out there right now. Starting today, we will be trying to run/walk/cycle 400K in 2 weeks to raise money for Show Racism the Red Card; the UK’s leading anti-racism education charity. Any and all donations would be greatly appreciated and would go a long way, so please donate if you can.

Since launching the fundraiser on Monday evening, the club have already raised £130 (at the time of writing). This is particularly fitting as the club were accused of a racist incident last November, but were eventually proved innocent by the University.

You can donate to Mayflower FC’s fundraiser here.