UPDATE: Oceana Demolition Delayed Amid Public Consultation

While it was reported that the developers for the new site would have put their application to city council in July, they have instead chosen to respond to public feedback and will be likely proposing in September.

Reported by Wessex Scene in June, the plans will mean the demolition and rebuilding of the LeisureWorld site, currently home to student favourite, Oceana. The plans involve building 650 houses, two hotels, and offices, as well as leisure facilities including a new casino and numerous restaurants.

Details outlining the public consultation have not been made available, but the developers remain positive about their plans.

John Marsh, Director at Sovereign Centros who are in charge of the development, has said:

We are really pleased with the significant response to our public consultation and are still receiving feedback from stakeholders. Whilst we had initially anticipated submission in July, we want to ensure that we give sufficient time to consider these responses so our current timeline for submission is September. We are hoping to provide an update at the time of our planning application submission, the feedback will also be submitted to the Council as part of the planning application and will be published on its website.

These plans form only a part of the large project to revamp the Mayflower Quarter, with work to commence in 2022 if all plans are approved.