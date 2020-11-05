Boom, Boom, Shake Thou Room – A Poem in Ode to Something

Hey, my name is Guy and this is my deal
I was arrested and killed and that is real
All I wanted was to fix what had been done
A wrong committed that was never undone
See what had happened was the King came to town
Made all of my buddies and me proper frown
So we had a plan that involved a boom boom
Where we would really shake up thou room
We wanted him dead! That mean little King
The sounds of their screams in our ears would ring
But it wasn’t to be, I got found out and caught
So all of our troubles had boiled down to nought
People burned effigies of me in a way
Which was quite insulting since we scuffed up our fray
To sit atop a bonfire, what does it mean?
A fake man burning bright, completely obscene
But my house on the bonfire has been laughed at and mocked
Actual terrible people have been chucked up and rocked
I’ve been compared to Hitler! If you believe
To think we are the same, it is very naive
What I did was for the good of people like me
Not enforcing a widespread and irreparable monstrosity
Yet every year I get burned at the stake
Much like a witch trial where oust I would spake:
“Please, I’m just like you! Loving the bang, crack, kaboom
With fun colours and fire lighting up the room
Except I prefer mine blasting a building up high
Whereas you like aesthetic explosions in the sky
I never killed no-one, so why am I here?
‘Tis I that is celebrated each day each year?
Is it true? Do you love me? Am I an icon to you?
For doing what a proper Christian boy would do?
I love you my people! Wait, our time is running short!
You’re throwing on small bits of paper as a last resort
We’ll meet again next year, I can promise you that
As long as you made me of straw with my Capotain hat.”
Just then like that, the ash blows away in the wind
And I am left wandering, like a sardine half-tinned
Waiting for you all to come back and remember
Blowing up Parliament will cause a dismember.
Not just for treason and plot should I be forgot?
No, think also of my beats, sick and hot.