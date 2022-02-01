There’s still time to nominate yourself for a SUSU leadership role

Nominations for the SUSU Leadership Elections remain open until Wednesday 9th February at 16:00, so there’s still plenty of time to nominate yourself for a role!

The five Sabbatical Officers represent all University of Southampton students, ensuring their voices are heard. These are full-time, paid positions lasting from 1st July 2022 to 30th June 2023. As this is a job, you can either run in your graduating year or pause your studies for a year if successful in running for the role.

Candidates are required to write a manifesto of up to 500 words, and a series of short bullet points summarising their main campaign points. The election period this year is taking place from 2nd March until 4th March, with the campaign period beginning as soon as SUSU announce the candidates. The campaigns will primarily be taking place on social media this year, as SUSU have banned physical posters and flyers due to their ongoing work on improving sustainability at the university.

As well as the Sabbatical Officer roles, you can also nominate yourself for voluntary, unpaid positions alongside your studies. These include Faculty Officers, Trustees and Senators. You can find descriptions of all available roles here.

Any student interested in applying for a role must adhere to the rules and procedures outlined here.