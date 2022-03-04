- Interview with Zoe Chapple: VP Activities Candidate
- Interview with Rishi-Nayan Varodaria: Union President Candidate
- Interview with Parth Pandya: VP Education and Democracy Candidate
- Interview with Samuel Pegg: VP Activities Candidate
- Interview with Oliver Murray: Union President Candidate
- Interview with Xiao ‘Veronica’ Wang: VP Education and Democracy Candidate
- Interview with Benedict Madan: Union President Candidate
- RUMOUR HAS IT… 2022 UNION ELECTIONS RUMOURED SABBATICAL OFFICER CANDIDATES
- Interview with Jamie Biltcliffe: VP Education and Democracy Candidate
- Interview with Holly Denton: VP Education and Democracy Candidate
- Interview with Emily Bastable: VP Education and Democracy Candidate
- Spring Elections 2022 Candidates Revealed
- There’s still time to nominate yourself for a SUSU leadership role
- Interview with Harry Bull: Union President Candidate
- Interview with Ryan Couchman-Sawyer: VP Education and Democracy Candidate
- Interview with Selin Moustafa: VP Welfare and Community Candidate
- Interview with Ruby Turner: VP Welfare and Community Candidate
- Interview with Aycha Ates-Di Adamo: VP Welfare and Community Candidate
- Interview with VP Sports Candidate: Casie Osbourne
- Interview with Corin Holloway: VP Activities Candidate
- SUSU Spring Elections 2022 Liveblog
Latest
- SUSU Spring Elections 2022 Liveblog
- Interview with Corin Holloway: VP Activities Candidate
- Interview with Zoe Chapple: VP Activities Candidate
- Interview with Samuel Pegg: VP Activities Candidate
- Interview with VP Sports Candidate: Casie Osbourne
- Interview with Selin Moustafa: VP Welfare and Community Candidate
- Interview with Aycha Ates-Di Adamo: VP Welfare and Community Candidate
- Interview with Ruby Turner: VP Welfare and Community Candidate
- Interview with Emily Bastable: VP Education and Democracy Candidate
- Interview with Ryan Couchman-Sawyer: VP Education and Democracy Candidate