Latest
Search
Wessex Scene
Credit: SUSU

RUMOUR HAS IT… 2022 UNION ELECTIONS RUMOURED SABBATICAL OFFICER CANDIDATES

0
By on News



SUSU Spring Elections 2022

With nominations for the Union Elections closing tomorrow, Wessex Scene has been on the ground and sniffing out the latest scoop. Here’s our guesses as to who will be running for the Sabbatical Officer positions, but be warned that we are as good at guessing as we are at covering entertainment news.

 

Union President

Samuel Pearson

Theo Levison

Amy Scott-Munden

Patrick Riley

Philip Hoare

Theresa May

William Simmons

Kenny Field

 

Vice President Education & Democracy

Hector Hemingway-McGhee

Isobel McVeigh

Ludo Bello

Elizabeth Sorrell

Dominic Wyatt

 

Vice President Welfare & Community

John Galbraith

Alyssa-Caroline Burnette

Douglas Bryson

Jacob Hando

Cydney Waite Brown

The Portswood Crawler

Harry Geeves

 

Vice President Sports

Mitul Mistry

Hannah Chapple

Matt Jamieson

Amelia Thurgood

 

Vice President Activities

Zoe Chapple

Mallow, The Cat

Corin Holloway

Tom Jesters

Samuel Pegg

Ruby Turner

 

Don’t forget if you want to apply, it’s not too late. Applications close on Wednesday 9th at 4pm, and you can find out more here.

More articles in SUSU Spring Elections 2022
  1. There’s still time to nominate yourself for a SUSU leadership role
  2. RUMOUR HAS IT… 2022 UNION ELECTIONS RUMOURED SABBATICAL OFFICER CANDIDATES
avatar

Wessex Scene Editor 21/22. Top dog. Big cheese. Huge fan of synonyms.

Related Stories

Leave A Reply