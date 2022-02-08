- There’s still time to nominate yourself for a SUSU leadership role
- RUMOUR HAS IT… 2022 UNION ELECTIONS RUMOURED SABBATICAL OFFICER CANDIDATES
With nominations for the Union Elections closing tomorrow, Wessex Scene has been on the ground and sniffing out the latest scoop. Here’s our guesses as to who will be running for the Sabbatical Officer positions, but be warned that we are as good at guessing as we are at covering entertainment news.
Union President
Samuel Pearson
Theo Levison
Amy Scott-Munden
Patrick Riley
Philip Hoare
Theresa May
William Simmons
Kenny Field
Vice President Education & Democracy
Hector Hemingway-McGhee
Isobel McVeigh
Ludo Bello
Elizabeth Sorrell
Dominic Wyatt
Vice President Welfare & Community
John Galbraith
Alyssa-Caroline Burnette
Douglas Bryson
Jacob Hando
Cydney Waite Brown
The Portswood Crawler
Harry Geeves
Vice President Sports
Mitul Mistry
Hannah Chapple
Matt Jamieson
Amelia Thurgood
Vice President Activities
Zoe Chapple
Mallow, The Cat
Corin Holloway
Tom Jesters
Samuel Pegg
Ruby Turner
Don’t forget if you want to apply, it’s not too late. Applications close on Wednesday 9th at 4pm, and you can find out more here.