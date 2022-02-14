Spring Elections 2022 Candidates Revealed

- There’s still time to nominate yourself for a SUSU leadership role
The official list for the candidates running for a position in the Leadership Elections 2022 has been released. Find out who is running below!
Campaigning begins today. Voting will open at 9am on Wednesday 2rd March and will close at 4pm on Friday 4th March.
You can look at all the candidates’ manifestos here.
For the paid Sabbatical roles:
Union President
Benedict Madan
Harry Bull
Oliver Murray
Rishi-Nayan Varodaria
Vice President Activities
Corin Holloway
John Galbraith
Sachin Choudhary
Sam Pegg
Zoe Chapple
Vice President Education and Democracy
Atafa Tajik
Emily Bastable
Holly Denton
Jamie Biltcliffe
Parth Pandya
Peerapat ‘James’ Sparks
Ruiya Wang
Ryan Couchman-Sawyer
Tomasz Duliban
Xiao ‘Veronica’ Wang
Vice President Sports
Casie Osborne
Theo Levison
Vice President Welfare and Community
Aycha Ates-Di Adamo
Erin Middleton
Maryam Malakoutikhah
Ruby Turner
Selin Moustafa
For voluntary union roles:
Chair of Senate
Fiona Sunderland
Georgios Ntoules
Senator
Andrew Colvill
Joshua Grimsdale
Nataliya Klymko
Jamie Norton
Ronghua ‘Eddie’ Wang
Wang Wong
Student Trustee
Muhammad Subhan Ahmad
Rebecca Hayward
Laura McQuillan-Graham
Fiona Sunderland
Aishwarya ‘Ash’ Tayade
Medicine Faculty Officer (MedSoc Vice President)
Nika Seraji
Environment and Life Sciences Faculty Officer
Iona Bateman
Engineering and Physical Sciences Faculty Officer
Jalaj Arora
Social Sciences Faculty Officer
Mahad Kashif
Amina Omokanye
Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer
Zara Campbell
Follow Wessex Scene for candidate interviews and updates on the Union Elections throughout their course.