Spring Elections 2022 Candidates Revealed

The official list for the candidates running for a position in the Leadership Elections 2022 has been released. Find out who is running below!

Campaigning begins today. Voting will open at 9am on Wednesday 2rd March and will close at 4pm on Friday 4th March.

You can look at all the candidates’ manifestos here.

For the paid Sabbatical roles:

Union President

Benedict Madan

Harry Bull

Oliver Murray

Rishi-Nayan Varodaria

Vice President Activities

Corin Holloway

John Galbraith

Sachin Choudhary

Sam Pegg

Zoe Chapple

Vice President Education and Democracy

Atafa Tajik

Emily Bastable

Holly Denton

Jamie Biltcliffe

Parth Pandya

Peerapat ‘James’ Sparks

Ruiya Wang

Ryan Couchman-Sawyer

Tomasz Duliban

Xiao ‘Veronica’ Wang

Vice President Sports

Casie Osborne

Theo Levison

Vice President Welfare and Community

Aycha Ates-Di Adamo

Erin Middleton

Maryam Malakoutikhah

Ruby Turner

Selin Moustafa

For voluntary union roles:

Chair of Senate

Fiona Sunderland

Georgios Ntoules

Senator

Andrew Colvill

Joshua Grimsdale

Nataliya Klymko

Jamie Norton

Ronghua ‘Eddie’ Wang

Wang Wong

Student Trustee

Muhammad Subhan Ahmad

Rebecca Hayward

Laura McQuillan-Graham

Fiona Sunderland

Aishwarya ‘Ash’ Tayade

Medicine Faculty Officer (MedSoc Vice President)

Nika Seraji

Environment and Life Sciences Faculty Officer

Iona Bateman

Engineering and Physical Sciences Faculty Officer

Jalaj Arora

Social Sciences Faculty Officer

Mahad Kashif

Amina Omokanye

Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer

Zara Campbell

Follow Wessex Scene for candidate interviews and updates on the Union Elections throughout their course.