Society Spotlight: Vegan and Vegetarian Society

Have you read an article recently about how we really should do something about climate change? Have you been vegetarian for life and would like to meet like-minded people at university? Saw that documentary about animal agriculture and cannot look at animal products the same way again? Interested in eating more plant-based but not sure where to start? Look no further.

You should join VegSoc – a society for vegans, vegetarians and curious omnivores alike! You don’t have to be veg to join VegSoc – all you need is respect, an open mind, and an interest in these lifestyles.

Obviously, we love food, so our activities include cooking events, potlucks, picnics and barbecues. We also go on society trips to nearby VegFests (vegan festivals) several times a year. Every once in a while we organise film screenings on relevant topics or just for fun. Some films we have screened in the past include Cowspiracy and Unity. We want to educate people on the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle: for the animals, for the planet and for your health. Our Facebook group has information about related local events and is open for any questions you may have. VegSoc is the place to go for plant-based advice.

We have successfully collaborated with the Union to bring more vegan options to campus: have you tried the vegan pizza at the Stag’s yet? We are the people that Welfare officers talk to in order to bring about changes like these, and we plan to continue pushing both the Union and the University for more sustainable and animal-friendly food.

Our society is not very big yet, but it has been growing and developing over the course of a few years. We look forward to making it even better this year, so why not check us out?