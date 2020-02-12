Rumour Has It… 2020 Union Elections Rumoured Sabbatical Officer Candidates

With nominations closing today, Wessex Scene have been snooping around to see who will be nominating themselves to represent your Students’ Union as Sabbatical Officers. Whilst our predictions are known for being largely accurate, beware of red-herrings and homemade music videos this election season…
Union President
Daniel Noruwa
Scott McCarthy
Olivia Reed
Adrian Li
Imy Brighty-Potts
Corin Holloway
Henry Hill
Ben Dolbear
Aimee Orchel
Nathaniel Ogunniyi
Vice President Education & Democracy
Ulfat Islam
Parth Pandya
Adrian Li
Mary Strutt
Chuka Umunna
Jessica England
Joel Jordan
Bailey Williams
Vice President Welfare & Community
Kayleigh Littlemore
Emily Whelan
The Avenue Campus Cat
Imy Brighty-Potts
Nicole Akuezumba
Avila Diana Chidume
Rishi-Nayan Varodaria
Karriad Shawcross
Vice President Sports
Kiera Spencer-Hayles
Olivia Reed
Sophie Bennett
James Franks
Stephen Gore
Vice President Activities
Corin Holloway
Molly Ellis
Fiona Sunderland
Thea Hartman
Charlotte Colombo
Jess Phillips
Louise Chase
Rhiannon Brunt
Kate Briggs-Price