SUSU Spring Elections: Student Officer Winners

Although the Spring Elections are usually all about the Sabbs, let’s not forget the hard work and commitment all the Student Officers put into campaigning for their respective roles.
With 2,145 students in total voting, 5,550 votes were cast for Student Officer roles.
Out of the 21 Student Officer positions that were elected during the Spring Election period, only 8 of these were contested – the other 13 only had to face up against RON.
Your elected Student Officers, in turn, are as follows:
Disabilities Officer
Aimee Orchel
Engineering and Physical Sciences Postgraduate Research Officer
Andrei- Dascalu
Halls Officer
Rishi-Nayan Varodaria
International Officer
Kareem Hussein
Intra-Mural Officer
Kareem Hussein
LGBT+ Officer
Amamchukwu Azike
Medicine Faculty Officer (MedSoc Vice President)
Calvin De Louche
Performing Arts Officer
Hugh Warden
Social Sciences Faculty Officer
Ria Dunn
Sustainability Officer
Charlotte Trewick
Women’s Officer
Alfred Taylor
Student Trustee
Olivia George
Nathaniel Ogunniyi
Rishi-Nayan Varodaria
James Williams
Medical Society (Medsoc) President
James Woodward
Nightline Officer
Dipam Sengupta
RAG President
Ella Foxhall
Surge Radio Station Manager
William Hough
SUSUtv Station Manager
Thomas Usher
The Edge Editor
Morgan McMillan
Wessex Scene Editor
Lilly Linnea Lagerstedt
Athletic Union Officer
Daniel Akhter Hussain
Avenue Officer
Gabriel Stirling
Boldrewood Officer
Kitty McNeil
All SUSU election votes are done via a system called Single Transferable Vote. You learn about how all that works here.
You can also find a more detailed vote breakdown (including Sabbatical Officer candidates) on the SUSU website.