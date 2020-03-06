SUSU Spring Elections: Student Officer Winners

Although the Spring Elections are usually all about the Sabbs, let’s not forget the hard work and commitment all the Student Officers put into campaigning for their respective roles.

With 2,145 students in total voting, 5,550 votes were cast for Student Officer roles.

Out of the 21 Student Officer positions that were elected during the Spring Election period, only 8 of these were contested – the other 13 only had to face up against RON.

Your elected Student Officers, in turn, are as follows:

Disabilities Officer

Aimee Orchel

Engineering and Physical Sciences Postgraduate Research Officer

Andrei- Dascalu

Halls Officer

Rishi-Nayan Varodaria

International Officer

Kareem Hussein

Intra-Mural Officer

Kareem Hussein

LGBT+ Officer

Amamchukwu Azike

Medicine Faculty Officer (MedSoc Vice President)

Calvin De Louche

Performing Arts Officer

Hugh Warden

Social Sciences Faculty Officer

Ria Dunn

Sustainability Officer

Charlotte Trewick

Women’s Officer

Alfred Taylor