Credit: SUSU

Confirmed Candidates for SUSU’s 2020 Spring Elections

The official list for the candidates running for a position in the Spring Elections 2020 has been released. Find out who is running below!

Several key roles such as Vice President Education and Democracy, BAME Officer and Union Films Cinema Manager had nobody stand for them. Vice President Education and Democracy will be elected in a by-election shortly after this election, whilst the rest of the unfilled positions will be available to run fot again in  SUSU’s Summer Elections after the Easter break.

You can see the full list of unfilled positions below.

Online campaigning starts today. Voting will open at 9am on Wednesday 4th March and will close at 4pm on Friday 6th March.

Union President 

Kendall Field-Pellow

Siobhan La Roche-Seeley

Olivia Reed

Jacob Smith 

Vice President Activities 

Corin Holloway

Fiona Sunderland

Hao You

Vice President Sports 

Luke Jefferies

Kiera Spencer-Hayles

Samuel Tweedle 

Vice President Welfare and Community 

Nicole Akuezumba

Kayleigh Littlemore 

Student Trustee 

Olivia George

Nathaniel Ogunniyi

Rishi-Nayan Varodaria

James Williams 

Medical Society (Medsoc) President 

James Woodward 

Nightline Officer 

Dipam Sengupta 

RAG President 

Paul Forster

Ella Foxhall

Benjamin Shaw 

Surge Radio Station Manager 

William Hough 

SUSUtv Station Manager 

Louise Chase

Thomas Usher 

The Edge Editor 

Morgan McMillan

Theodore Smith 

Wessex Scene Editor 

Lilly Linnea Lagerstedt 

Athletic Union Officer 

Daniel Akhter Hussain 

Avenue Officer 

Gabriel Stirling 

Boldrewood Officer 

Kitty McNeill 

Disabilities Officer 

Arden Chaplin

Aimee Orchel 

Engineering and Physical Sciences Postgraduate Research Officer 

Andrei- Dascalu

Mahmoud Mohamed 

Halls Officer 

Rishi-Nayan Varodaria 

International Officer 

Victoria Crawshaw 

Kareem Hussein 

Intra-Mural Officer 

Kareem Hussein 

LGBT+ Officer 

Amamchukwu Azike 

Medicine Faculty Officer (MedSoc Vice President) 

Calvin De Louche 

Performing Arts Officer 

Hugh Warden 

Social Sciences Faculty Officer 

Ria Dunn

Parth Pandya

Haasya Vanteru 

Sustainability Officer 

Charlotte Trewick

Rishi-Nayan Varodaria 

Women Officer 

Alfred Taylor 

Nobody has run for the following positions:

VP Education and Democracy

Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer

Arts and Humanities Postgraduate Research Officer

BAME Officer

Engineering and Physical Sciences Faculty Officer

Enterprise Officer

Environment and Life Sciences Faculty Officer

Environment and Life Sciences Postgraduate Research Officer

Joint Honours Officer

Medicine Postgraduate Research Officer

NOCS Officer

Social Sciences Postgraduate Research Officer

Sports Participation Officer

UHS Officer

Volunteering and Fundraising Officer

WSA Officer

Wellbeing Officer

Union Films Cinema Manager

