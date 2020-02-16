Confirmed Candidates for SUSU’s 2020 Spring Elections

The official list for the candidates running for a position in the Spring Elections 2020 has been released. Find out who is running below!

Several key roles such as Vice President Education and Democracy, BAME Officer and Union Films Cinema Manager had nobody stand for them. Vice President Education and Democracy will be elected in a by-election shortly after this election, whilst the rest of the unfilled positions will be available to run fot again in SUSU’s Summer Elections after the Easter break.

You can see the full list of unfilled positions below.

Online campaigning starts today. Voting will open at 9am on Wednesday 4th March and will close at 4pm on Friday 6th March.

Union President

Kendall Field-Pellow

Siobhan La Roche-Seeley

Olivia Reed

Jacob Smith

Vice President Activities

Corin Holloway

Fiona Sunderland

Hao You

Vice President Sports

Luke Jefferies

Kiera Spencer-Hayles

Samuel Tweedle

Vice President Welfare and Community

Nicole Akuezumba

Kayleigh Littlemore

‼ They're finally here – all the candidates running in the 2020 Spring Election ‼Read all about it: blogs.susu.org/blog/2020/02/17/candidates-for-the-2020-spring-elections-revealed/?fbclid=IwAR2QI6Q6cSBwkwQBJy9cNlTGq_uim20-8zfRCAZLf_0rGKtfiFxLL04D9ik#content Posted by University of Southampton Students' Union on Monday, 17 February 2020

Student Trustee

Olivia George

Nathaniel Ogunniyi

Rishi-Nayan Varodaria

James Williams

Medical Society (Medsoc) President

James Woodward

Nightline Officer

Dipam Sengupta

RAG President

Paul Forster

Ella Foxhall

Benjamin Shaw

Surge Radio Station Manager

William Hough

SUSUtv Station Manager

Louise Chase

Thomas Usher

The Edge Editor

Morgan McMillan

Theodore Smith

Wessex Scene Editor

Lilly Linnea Lagerstedt

Athletic Union Officer

Daniel Akhter Hussain

Avenue Officer

Gabriel Stirling

Boldrewood Officer

Kitty McNeill

Disabilities Officer

Arden Chaplin

Aimee Orchel

Engineering and Physical Sciences Postgraduate Research Officer

Andrei- Dascalu

Mahmoud Mohamed

Halls Officer

Rishi-Nayan Varodaria

International Officer

Victoria Crawshaw

Kareem Hussein

Intra-Mural Officer

Kareem Hussein

LGBT+ Officer

Amamchukwu Azike

Medicine Faculty Officer (MedSoc Vice President)

Calvin De Louche

Performing Arts Officer

Hugh Warden

Social Sciences Faculty Officer

Ria Dunn

Parth Pandya

Haasya Vanteru

Sustainability Officer

Charlotte Trewick

Rishi-Nayan Varodaria

Women Officer

Alfred Taylor

Nobody has run for the following positions:

VP Education and Democracy

Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer

Arts and Humanities Postgraduate Research Officer

BAME Officer

Engineering and Physical Sciences Faculty Officer

Enterprise Officer

Environment and Life Sciences Faculty Officer

Environment and Life Sciences Postgraduate Research Officer

Joint Honours Officer

Medicine Postgraduate Research Officer

NOCS Officer

Social Sciences Postgraduate Research Officer

Sports Participation Officer

UHS Officer

Volunteering and Fundraising Officer

WSA Officer

Wellbeing Officer

Union Films Cinema Manager