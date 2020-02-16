Confirmed Candidates for SUSU’s 2020 Spring Elections

The official list for the candidates running for a position in the Spring Elections 2020 has been released. Find out who is running below!
Several key roles such as Vice President Education and Democracy, BAME Officer and Union Films Cinema Manager had nobody stand for them. Vice President Education and Democracy will be elected in a by-election shortly after this election, whilst the rest of the unfilled positions will be available to run fot again in SUSU’s Summer Elections after the Easter break.
You can see the full list of unfilled positions below.
Online campaigning starts today. Voting will open at 9am on Wednesday 4th March and will close at 4pm on Friday 6th March.
Union President
Kendall Field-Pellow
Siobhan La Roche-Seeley
Olivia Reed
Jacob Smith
Vice President Activities
Corin Holloway
Fiona Sunderland
Hao You
Vice President Sports
Luke Jefferies
Kiera Spencer-Hayles
Samuel Tweedle
Vice President Welfare and Community
Nicole Akuezumba
Kayleigh Littlemore
‼ They're finally here – all the candidates running in the 2020 Spring Election ‼Read all about it: blogs.susu.org/blog/2020/02/17/candidates-for-the-2020-spring-elections-revealed/?fbclid=IwAR2QI6Q6cSBwkwQBJy9cNlTGq_uim20-8zfRCAZLf_0rGKtfiFxLL04D9ik#content
Posted by University of Southampton Students' Union on Monday, 17 February 2020
Student Trustee
Olivia George
Nathaniel Ogunniyi
Rishi-Nayan Varodaria
James Williams
Medical Society (Medsoc) President
James Woodward
Nightline Officer
Dipam Sengupta
RAG President
Paul Forster
Ella Foxhall
Benjamin Shaw
Surge Radio Station Manager
William Hough
SUSUtv Station Manager
Louise Chase
Thomas Usher
The Edge Editor
Morgan McMillan
Theodore Smith
Wessex Scene Editor
Lilly Linnea Lagerstedt
Athletic Union Officer
Daniel Akhter Hussain
Avenue Officer
Gabriel Stirling
Boldrewood Officer
Kitty McNeill
Disabilities Officer
Arden Chaplin
Aimee Orchel
Engineering and Physical Sciences Postgraduate Research Officer
Andrei- Dascalu
Mahmoud Mohamed
Halls Officer
Rishi-Nayan Varodaria
International Officer
Victoria Crawshaw
Kareem Hussein
Intra-Mural Officer
Kareem Hussein
LGBT+ Officer
Amamchukwu Azike
Medicine Faculty Officer (MedSoc Vice President)
Calvin De Louche
Performing Arts Officer
Hugh Warden
Social Sciences Faculty Officer
Ria Dunn
Parth Pandya
Haasya Vanteru
Sustainability Officer
Charlotte Trewick
Rishi-Nayan Varodaria
Women Officer
Alfred Taylor
Nobody has run for the following positions:
VP Education and Democracy
Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer
Arts and Humanities Postgraduate Research Officer
BAME Officer
Engineering and Physical Sciences Faculty Officer
Enterprise Officer
Environment and Life Sciences Faculty Officer
Environment and Life Sciences Postgraduate Research Officer
Joint Honours Officer
Medicine Postgraduate Research Officer
NOCS Officer
Social Sciences Postgraduate Research Officer
Sports Participation Officer
UHS Officer
Volunteering and Fundraising Officer
WSA Officer
Wellbeing Officer
Union Films Cinema Manager