SUSU Spring Elections Exit Poll: The Results

After two weeks of Facebook pages, insightful interviews and eating our body weight in SUSU’s free doughnuts, the Spring Elections madness has come to an end (at least, until Monday when nominations for the Academic Elections open).

The polls have closed and Election Night Live just a few mere hours away. Whilst our exit poll results have a track record of predicting some results in advance, only time will tell whether these results will indicate your new Sabbatical Team of 2020.

So, without further ado, here is who the students told Wessex Scene they’d like to see win the elections.

Union President

Although current VP Sports Olivia Reed is (as expected) ahead of the race, protest candidate Kendall Field-Pellow is, surprisingly, not that far behind her.

This is probably the best performance of a protest/joke candidate we’ve seen in years, but will he really beat Olivia to victory?

If he does, what then? And with a protest candidate getting the second-highest voter share, what does this tell us about the students’ relationship with SUSU?

VP Sports

With a harder line of welfare issues and the introduction of WIDE training, this has undoubtedly been a year of change and reflection for sports societies. So, how are they responding to that?

At the moment it seems that Samuel Tweedle is inching ahead as first choice to win the election. Zumba President and fellow candidate Kiera Spencer Hayles isn’t too far behind in what seems to be the most marginal role in this years’ Spring Elections. Who will be our VP Sports-Elect ahead of Varsity next weekend?

VP Activities

Historically, sabbatical officers who re-run for their position are almost guaranteed to win. Judging by this poll, it seems that this tradition will continue, with current VP Activities Fiona Sunderland seeming set to go into her second year in the role.

But still, society veteran Corin Holloway is by no means an outsider and clearly has a lot of support (including endorsements by societies like RAG) behind him – have his memes won over the student body?

VP Welfare & Community

For Women of Colour Society (WOCSOC) Vice President Nicole Akuezumba, this election is a clear path to victory, with her racing ahead of the voter shares.

But, as we know from previous years, a curveball or two always happens on Election Night; so Kayleigh Littlemore may still end up cinching the role.

Wessex Scene will be live-blogging Election Night Live on our website and social media from 8pm. To find out who wins and whether our polls predicted right, be sure to keep an eye out for that!