Confirmed Candidates for Previously Unfilled Positions in SUSU’s 2020 Spring Elections

A number of positions did not receive candidates during the previous stage of SUSU’s Spring Elections 2020. However, after reopening nominations, it is confirmed that there are a fair few candidates now running for the roles. Find out who is running below!

VP Education and Democracy

Samuel Ahenkora

Alexander Beyene

Matt Blazewicz

Brendon Dias Sapeco

Benjamin Dolbear

Maryam Malakoutikhah

Chidiogo Odunukwe

Menglong Song

‼It's the big reveal!The candidates running for VP Education and Democracy in the Academic Elections are… (we… Posted by University of Southampton Students' Union on Monday, 16 March 2020

As well as VP Education and Democracy, there are a number of Faculty Officer roles that students will be invited to vote for:

Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer

Joanne Lisney

Environment and Life Sciences Faculty Officer

Renee Johnson

The position of Engineering and Physical Sciences Faculty Officer did not receive any candidates.

Each candidates manifestos can be seen here.

Voting opens on Thursday 19th March at 9am, and closes at 4pm on Friday 20th March. Voting can be accessed here once they are opened.