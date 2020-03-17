Confirmed Candidates for Previously Unfilled Positions in SUSU’s 2020 Spring Elections

A number of positions did not receive candidates during the previous stage of SUSU’s Spring Elections 2020. However, after reopening nominations, it is confirmed that there are a fair few candidates now running for the roles. Find out who is running below!
VP Education and Democracy
Samuel Ahenkora
Alexander Beyene
Matt Blazewicz
Brendon Dias Sapeco
Benjamin Dolbear
Maryam Malakoutikhah
Chidiogo Odunukwe
Menglong Song
As well as VP Education and Democracy, there are a number of Faculty Officer roles that students will be invited to vote for:
Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer
Joanne Lisney
Environment and Life Sciences Faculty Officer
Renee Johnson
The position of Engineering and Physical Sciences Faculty Officer did not receive any candidates.
Each candidates manifestos can be seen here.
Voting opens on Thursday 19th March at 9am, and closes at 4pm on Friday 20th March. Voting can be accessed here once they are opened.