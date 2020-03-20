Remaining Sabbatical Officer Positions Filled in Academic Elections

- Student Candidate Spotlight: Sites Officers & Trustees
Some of the outstanding positions from the SUSU Spring Elections have now been filled after a smaller election and voting period this week.
844 students voted in the election this week for the two voluntary officer positions and the final Sabbatical role, VP Education and Democracy.
Your newly elected officers are:
VP Education and Democracy
Chidiogo Odunukwe
Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer
Joanne Lisney
Environment and Life Sciences Faculty Officer
Renee Johnson
In her role as VP Education and Democracy, Chidiogo will be joining Nicole Azkuezumba (VP Welfare & Community), Samuel Tweedle (VP Sports), Corin Holloway (VP Activities) and Olivia Reed (Union President) as the 2020/2021 Sabbatical Team from 1st July.