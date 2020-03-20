Latest
Credit: SUSU

Remaining Sabbatical Officer Positions Filled in Academic Elections

News Union Elections



SUSU Spring Elections 2020

Some of the outstanding positions from the SUSU Spring Elections have now been filled after a smaller election and voting period this week.

844 students voted in the election this week for the two voluntary officer positions and the final Sabbatical role, VP Education and Democracy.

Your newly elected officers are:

VP Education and Democracy

Chidiogo Odunukwe

Arts and Humanities Faculty Officer

Joanne Lisney

Environment and Life Sciences Faculty Officer

Renee Johnson

In her role as VP Education and Democracy, Chidiogo will be joining Nicole Azkuezumba (VP Welfare & Community), Samuel Tweedle (VP Sports), Corin Holloway (VP Activities) and Olivia Reed (Union President) as the 2020/2021 Sabbatical Team from 1st July.

